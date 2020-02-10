BULLS GAP — Norman Allen Vaughn, 80, of Bulls Gap, went to his eternal rest in the Lord on Monday February 3, 2020, at his home with family members and sitter by his side.
He was a faithful member of Huberts’ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and a deacon there for 46 years until his health began to decline.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Vaughn; parents, Earl and Viola Vaughn and a brother, J.B. Vaughn.
He is survived by two daughters, Star (Dennis) Ferrell, of Rogersville, and Crystal Dawn Vaughn (Taz), of Morristown; one granddaughter, Rachel Carmack, of Bulls Gap; two brothers, Wayne Vaughn and Ray Vaughn, both of Mooresburg; and his sweet dog, Lady, that he loved so much and was his close companion for several years.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Suncrest Hospice and to his special sitters, Alice Reeves, Nancy Bickmore and Ruth Walker who all gave him wonderful care. Also, a special thank you to Allen Funeral Home for their kindness during this difficult time.
Private viewing and services were held for the family, Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Allen Funeral Home, in Morristown.
Interment was held in Long-Berry Cemetery in Bulls Gap.
Allen Funeral Home in Morristown handled the arrangements.
