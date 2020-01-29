“We are fully staffed for bus drivers as of last week for the first time this year,” Hawkins Co. Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced at the Jan. 21 Commission Budget Committee meeting.
This comes after Hawkins Co. Transportation Supervisor, Rolando Benavides introduced some creative incentives at the beginning of the school year to ensure that the county has enough bus drivers to meet its needs. He also made sure that current bus drivers are both safe and well compensated.
Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, bus drivers, who are paid by the day, received a $5.00 per day raise. This school year, the daily pay for bus drivers was again raised by $2.50, bringing the entry level pay for a new bus driver to $67.50 per day. Yet another $2.50 raise will be given for the 2020-2021 school year, bringing the entry level pay to $70.00 per day. Drivers will also receive a $50.00 Driver Safety Bonus for each semester of safe driving.
At the beginning of 2016, the entry level pay for bus drivers was just $50 per day.
The county is also offering incentives for retired bus drivers to return as substitute drivers.
In regard to the effectiveness of these incentives, Benavides told the Review in August, “We have had some drivers coming from other districts with questions and have even had some transfers. We are in better shape starting this year than we were at the start of the last school year.”
At the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, Benavides was faced with a shortage of eight bus drivers. He was still two drivers short when school began in August, but all routes were covered by drivers sharing routes.
As of last week, however, the county became fully staffed with a total of 92 drivers (including subs).
The Budget Committee also recommended approval of a $16,551 increase to the school system transportation budget that covers the pay for retired bus drivers returning as substitute drivers.
“This re-do of our salary schedule and the incentives for retired drivers has helped a ton,” Hixson told the committee. “We have four or five who are consistently working with us now. We had two or three prior to the incentives, and they certainly appreciated the incentive to continue working with us after retirement even if it is part-time employment. Our retired bus drivers have been a huge godsend for us.”
“I know in the past, it’s been a headache to find bus drivers,” Commissioner Keith Gibson noted at the committee meeting.
In fact, several bus drivers actually submitted a petition to the BOE in June of 2018 for better pay and more support from school principals.
“Because of some of the incentives that have gone through the board and the commission, we’ve actually lured some drivers from Sullivan County and from Kingsport to drive for us,” Hixson said. “We’re doing very well and hope that it will continue. Roy (Benavides) is pleasantly surprised. We’ve even had to add routes this year, and we’ve been able to fill those. I think this will pay off for us in the long run.”
