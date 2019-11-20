ROGERSVILLE — Amanda Mullins, the Local Artist Gallery Artist of the Month for November, 2019, joined the gallery in May and has lived in Rogersville since January.
She grew up in the suburbs of east London, England, and developed a love for drawing animals from a young age. After finishing school, she attended art college for two years and completed a diploma in general art and design. She continued her education and moved to South Wales to study wildlife illustration, but after completing one year, decided to move back home.
Her artwork progressed and she discovered a preference for drawing animals in colored pencils. It became a hobby and she had been commissioned by work colleagues, family and friends.
Amanda spent two years working as an administrator in the city of London, but when she was introduced to the rural area of Cambridgeshire in East Anglia, she decided to move away from the busy city life. During the five years she worked as a legal secretary for a law firm in Cambridge, she met and married a member of the US Air Force, who was stationed at one of the nearby airbases.
Her husband was then transferred to southern Idaho shortly after they were married and they spent the next six years near the Mountain Home airbase. Despite the challenges of being a military wife, which included her husband being deployed for months at a time, Amanda was able to continue working as a legal secretary when she was hired by a small local law firm until her husband was transferred back to England in 2010.
For the next four years, she worked as a Commander’s secretary at Lakenheath Air Force Base, where she learned more about her husband’s military work and the procedures that had to be followed. She was glad to be close to her family, especially when her husband was deployed again.
In 2015, they moved from England to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where her husband was next stationed and Amanda worked as a copyright/permissions assistant at a publishing company for two years, until her husband retired from the Air Force.
They moved to Virginia and then to Tennessee in the summer of 2017.
Amanda and her husband bought a farmhouse with several acres of land just a few miles from Rogersville, where she enjoys the rural scenery and wildlife.
