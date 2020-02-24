KINGSPORT — A 15-month old Sullivan Co., Tennessee toddler remains missing this week, after police in Wilkes Co., North Carolina arrested two people —including the child’s grandmother — in connection with a stolen car that was being sought as a part of the investigation.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation last week, at the request of the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office, issued an AMBER ALERT for Evelyn Mae Boswell, who was last seen in December, 2019.
The child, for some reason yet to be fully explained to officials, was not reported as missing until Feb. 18, 2020.
A multi-state search has been mounted and while authorities are optimistic that Evelyn is still alive, Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a press conference last week that the child could be “in imminent danger of physical harm or death”.
The little girl is white, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighs about 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.
Her date of birth is Nov. 21, 2018.
Investigators were searching for the 2007 silver BMW, bearing a Tennessee tag, that was reported as stolen by its owner, in which persons with possible knowledge of the case were traveling in.
That car was located Friday during a traffic stop in Traphill, North Carolina.
The two occupants, passenger Angela Boswell, 42, of Kingsport (the missing child’s grandmother), and driver William McCloud, 33, of Elizabethton, were arrested and subsequently charged on warrants out of Bristol General Sessions Court with theft of stolen property (over $2,500), and remain in custody, without bail, at the Wilkes Co. (NC) Jail.
Angela Boswell is also being held for a probation violation out of General Sessions Court in Sullivan County.
SCSO and TBI agents reportedly travelled to North Carolina to question the two but no new details have been released concerning those interviews.
Sheriff Cassidy said the two are considered “persons of interest” but not necessarily that they have the child.
Reportedly, Evelyn’s mother, Megan, was in the process of purchasing the vehicle for her own mother, Angela Boswell, but published reports indicate that no paperwork was ever filled out or money exchanged, and the owner reported it as stolen when he was unable to make contact with Boswell.
A Blountville man, who briefly dated the child’s mother, said in published and televised reports, that he had seen pictures of the child but never saw her in person.
Evelyn’s biological father, Ethan Perry, is on active duty in the U.S. Army at a military base in Louisiana.
Of concern to authorities is the length of time between when the child was last seen and when she was reported missing, and while the mother — who reportedly has custody — has been talking to authorities, they are frustrated that much of what she has told them has been less than honest.
"She is cooperating, but like I said, some of the information she's giving us hasn't been accurate," Cassidy said. "During our interviews, her stories aren't leading up to some things we went out and checked on."
The child was reportedly last seen on Dec. 10 or 11, or Dec. 19, depending on whom authorities have spoken with, and while the Sheriff’s Office and TBI are investigating “every lead that comes in,” Cassidy admitted that the case “is unlike anything I’ve ever been involved in.
As of late last week, more than 300 tips had been received, none of which, so far, have produced any substantive leads.
The investigation began last Tuesday, Feb., 18, when the Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Tenn. Dept. of Children’s Services, after a family member —reportedly a grandfather — told the agency that the child hadn’t been seen in more than two months.
The AMBER Alert was issued by TBI the following day.
The Blountville man whom the mother reportedly dated for a short time, according to published reports, shared with authorities that Ms. Boswell told him that the child “fell off the bed and broke her arm” while she was staying with her father while he was home on leave for Christmas.
The mother appeared in an on-camera interview with WCBY-TV and said that she knows who took her child but didn’t report it out of fear that they would disappear with the little girl.
The mother reportedly has at least three different Facebook profiles under the names Maggie Boswell, Maggie Wood, and Megan Nicole Kys.
A reward of $33,000, including $1,000 from the Sheriff himself, has been posted for information leading to the safe return of the child.
The sheriff also said that authorities are “not disregarding anybody as a suspect at this time,” and urged anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact his office or TBI.
"Please bring her back. That's all we care about," Sheriff Cassidy said. "We urge anyone with any information to come forward."
If you think you may have seen Evelyn, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
