CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Police Department will be participating in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s “100 Days of Summer Heat,” and “Click It or Ticket” programs, in coordination with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, in the coming weeks and months, according to CHPD Chief Mark Johnson.
“We will conduct various patrol saturations looking for all dangerous drivers, especially intoxicated drivers,” Chief Johnson said. “We will also conduct numerous seatbelt checkpoints during this period. We urge all drivers to drive with caution and obey all traffic laws.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.