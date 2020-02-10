ROGERSVILLE — Amy Lynn Lawson, of Rogersville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior after an extended illness on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Hospital. She has received her angel wings.
Amy was a member of West View Baptist Church where she accepted the Lord as her Savior as a young girl. She loved to live life to the fullest and always had the gift to make you smile. She loved her nephews and music.
Amy loved to dance around the house and relax on beach vacations with her family.
Amy's family was the most important thing in her life. She was employed by Ware Pet Products until her illness began in March 2019.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mack and Elizabeth "Dump" Lawson; maternal grandparents, Zella Mae and C.V. Owens; niece, Riley Elizabeth Lawson and her best friend, Mike Insco.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Logan Kade and Lauran Kelsee Helton; her fiancée, whom she loved very much, Christopher Scott Chandley; her (Little) big brother and hero, Gary Lynn Lawson, Jr. and wife, Ashley; her baby brother, Tyler Linkous and wife, Katie; her momma and step-dad, Duranda (Randi) and Eddie Linkous; her daddy, Gary Lawson, Sr.; and her nephews, that she loved more than life itself ... Garrett, Gavin and Grant Lawson. She will also be missed by her cat, Madelyn "Mattie Fat Cat". Amy also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., with. Rev. John Butler and Rev. George "Fuzz" Bradley, Jr. officiating. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, February 12, at McKinney Chapel Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
