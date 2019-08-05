ROGERSVILLE — George Myrless Davis, 92, of the Choptack Community, went home to be with the Lord and his beloved son, Wesley, on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
He was the son of the late Calvin and Virginia Arnott Davis, a fifth generation descendant of the Hawkins County pioneer family of Hezekiah Davis.
Mr. Davis was a member of Choptack Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, discipleship training director and Sunday School teacher. He graduated from Rogersville High School in 1945 and Utilities Engineering Institute of Chicago in 1954. His first job was at Farris Motor Company in Rogersville. He was retired from America Enka, later BASF, after 42 years of service.
During retirement, Mr. Davis and his wife enjoyed traveling the United States, visiting 49 states and several Canadian Provinces.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his son, Wesley Phillip Davis, in 2004; brother Calvin Davis, Jr., in 1967; nieces Karen Collins, Rosalind Rymer and Susan Lawson and a nephew, David Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Helen Gustin Davis of Rogersville; nephew, Gary Davis of Florida; special friends and helpers, Charles, Mary and Chris Muse, Richard and Libby Briggs, Larry and Faye Helton, and Renn and Audrey Lawson; several great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of Indian Path Hospital. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Keith Osborne, Rev. Larry Parrott, and Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating. The graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. in Choptack Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.