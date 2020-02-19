BOE votes to keep Clinch School on four-day week for remainder of school year

The Hawkins Co. Board of Education voted last Thursday to keep Clinch School on a four-day schedule for the remainder of the school year. This decision is pending state approval, however.
The four-day school week runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday through Thursday with school doors opening at 7:10 a.m. At Thursday’s meeting, Principal Denise McKee gave a positive report on the results of the schedule and told the board that she has had received “no negative feedback.”
BackgroundClinch school began their four-day schedule in September, shortly after the 2019-2020 school year started. At that time, SR 70 and SR 66 were still under construction, and travel time in the Clinch area had drastically increased.
When the plan was implemented in September, the BOE planned for Clinch to revert back to a traditional school schedule once the roads were open. At the time, TDOT projected that SR 66 should be reopen by mid-to-late October, with a late-October to early-November re-opening eyed for SR 70.
However, the roads were still not open by the Nov. 12 meeting, so the BOE voted to extend the four-day schedule until the end of the fall 2019 semester and revisit the matter in January.
By the January meeting, SR66 was fully re-opened to the public at the end of November, and SR70 was officially opened on Dec. 4. However, SR 70 was down to one lane at the time.
Hixson noted at last Thursday’s meeting that SR 70 is still down to one lane at the top of the mountain and is controlled by a traffic signal.
“Our attendance has increased”“The research shows that, not only does attendance increase on a four-day school week, but math scores also increase, “McKee added.
When looking at Clinch’s data, both of these claims hold up.
“I was just telling Mr. (Greg) Sturgill (Hawkins Co. Supervisor of Attendance) that he would be happy to know for all of our marking periods, our daily attendance periods, Clinch has had 96 percent or above every marking period,” McKee told the board. “We exceeded our goal by one percent in each marking period, and we didn’t do that last year.
Clinch School even won the district attendance trophy for their high attendance rates during the fourth marking period.
“Our attendance has increased, and we were the only school that scored above 96 percent in that fourth marking period” she added. “We also compared our 2018 and 2019 winter benchmarks, and we have increased in math. We are aligning with what the research has shown nationwide.”
She also noted that, though she hasn’t looked into the official data yet, she anticipates the system will see monetary savings through operating the school only four days a week. Hixson added that the system is keeping up with this data and it will be “readily available.”
The pros“Here are some of the pros of having a four-day week besides just the smiles on our faces as the adults,” McKee joked. “The culture is good, and, as you know, teachers have a lot of pressure on them, and our non-certified staff work so hard on a daily basis. You can just see the morale. They’re not as tired by Thursday, and they come in on Monday energized and ready to be purposeful with their teaching and decisions that they’re making.”
She also noted that she even asked for feedback from the teachers and staff.
“They all say ‘we get to spend more time, and we’re going deeper because we’re not having to cut it off at a certain time to move to the next class. We have an extra 15 to 20 minutes in each class to spend a little bit more time.’”
As the Principal, McKee noted that she personally noticed that the teachers are more purposeful with their time in general.
“It’s a four-day school week and we’re having five days in four, but the teachers, in their minds, still think they’re missing that one day, so they’re being really purposeful and intensive with their time,” she said. “They are really decreasing the amount of transition times, and they’re very focused. When you hear the term ‘bell to bell teaching,’ they really are doing that because they feel like they’re missing that last day even though they’re not.”
She also noted that students are able to receive additional one-on-one time during that extra 15 to 20 minutes of class. Additionally, having Friday free has given Clinch high-school aged students more time to focus on post-secondary opportunities.
“They can go volunteer for their TN Promise hours, take a dual enrollment online class, or go to TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology),” she said. “So, it opens up their schedule. One of our boys even said, ‘I was able to go get my driver’s license on a Friday and didn’t have to miss school.’”
When board member Judy Trent asked how the parents felt about the four-day week, McKee noted, “They seem to be very supportive of it, and the surveys that we’ve done have shown that as well. They would like to continue it just because they’re used to it now.”
McKee told the BOE in September that there are 25 states in the country that offer a four-day-week. Clinch is the first public school in Tennessee to do so.
The consThe only cons that McKee noted was difficulties in scheduling ball games and holidays.
For example, if there is a Monday holiday, Clinch switches to a Tuesday through Friday schedule.
“We haven’t had any complaints about it or anything,” she added. “Snow days are also difficult. How do we adjust our schedule to what the district’s doing?”
Hixson noted that there were some positions at Clinch such as bus drivers and the school’s nutrition supervisor with which the district has had to “be very creative to make sure there wasn’t a loss of pay.” So far, they have ensured that both positions were compensated as they should be, but Hixson noted that long term solutions would need to be found.
All Hawkins Co. schools were closed most of the week last week due to heavy rain and the possibility of flooding. During the discussion about extending the four-day week, Hixson was asked if he felt SR 66 and 70 were safe to travel.
“I’m not a road expert, but I do trust that when the state comes in and works with our contractors to shore something up and deem it roadworthy, I have no reason to doubt that it is,” he said.
Extending through the end of the yearWhen the district initially applied for a state waiver for the Clinch schedule, it was agreed that the school would revert back to a traditional schedule when the roads were open. Thus, Hixson noted that the district would have to update the waiver should the BOE vote to extend the four-day week.
BOE Chairman Chris Christian initially made a motion to extend the four-day schedule until “at least our March meeting.”
Member Tecky Hicks then suggested that they extend the schedule until the end of the year instead, citing the fact that Clinch staff and students were already used to it.
“Why throw a stick in the spoke on a downhill run now?” he asked the board. “If we’re going to ask for a waiver, let’s just see how this thing plays out the rest of the year.”
Christian then amended his motion to extend the schedule until the end of the year, and it was unanimously approved. The final decision is pending state approval.
