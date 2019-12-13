CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins Co. Library System is proud to announce that Dana Parker, Branch Manager of the Church Hill Public Library, recently graduated from Tennessee Public Library Management Institute and received the prestigious Certified Public Library Manager designation.
With Parker’s recent designation, the library system now has two CPLMs on staff.
Parker is a 19-year employee at the Church Hill Library and has served as the Branch Manager since 2013.
During her tenure as the Branch Manager, Parker has overhauled the library collection of books and other circulating materials, established new programs, and added new technology.
“At the end of the day, if I’ve helped one person love to read or changed their life by directing them to the correct information, I feel like I’ve accomplished what I’ve been called to do,” she said.
Public Library Management Institute is a comprehensive training program conducted by the Tennessee State Library and Archives designed to qualify graduates as Certified Public Library CPLMs.
To reach that goal, Parker attended three annual intensive training sessions starting in 2017. In addition to the annual sessions, PLMI graduates are required to complete 30 hours of continuing education credits each of those three years, attend monthly virtual meetings, and complete a final project.
All employees of Tennessee libraries participating in the Regional Library System, including Hawkins Co. Library System are required to complete annual continuing education credits. The continuing education requirement establishes ongoing professional development as a priority, which means staff are continually staying up-to-date on library trends and issues as well as continuously improving their skills.
