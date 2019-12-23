ROGERSVILLE — Christmas came early for a group of Hawkins County students this week. The Scottish Rite Masons, who are part of the Mason’s Clay Lodge, in Church Hill, and Overton Lodge, in Rogersville, delivered 349 pairs of shoes to deserving students at all 19 schools in Hawkins County.
“The Hawkins County Scottish Rite Masons are an incredible community partner. We are so grateful for their generosity as well as all of the hard work they put into this project,” said Erika Phillips, Hawkins Co. Coordinated School Health Director.
This year marks the eighth year that Hawkins County students in need have received shoes from the Scottish Rite Masons.
After working with the school system to coordinate collecting needed shoe sizes, several members of the Hawkins County club delivered the shoes to the school level.
“We made a lot of kids happy,” said Harvey Lafollette, Hawkins Co. Scottish Rite coordinator. “Several students put their new shoes on right away and wore them back to class. It tickled us and the students.”
Mt. Carmel Elementary Principal, Amy Glass, agreed.
“Our students and families are so appreciative of the Scottish Rite Masons,” Glass said. “The faces of the little ones who received shoes were priceless. Three girls received matching Disney Princess shoes. One said, ‘Mrs. Glass, these are the exact shoes I have always wished for!’”
“I want to personally thank the Masons for their efforts to purchase, donate, and deliver shoes for 349 students this year,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said. “What an amazing blessing to see children within our school system receive such critical items at this time of year. Thank you for the many years of dedication to our community and especially for meeting such a worthy need.”
According to Lafollette, the Scottish Rite Masons reach out to approximately 15 business in Northeast Tennessee each fall to solicit donations for the shoe program, adding, “If it wasn’t for these local businesses, we wouldn’t be able to provide this service. We’re so thankful for all of the businesses who saw the value of this project and made contributions.”
