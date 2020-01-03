SURGOINSVILLE — A white 2005 Chevy van with a Greene County tag that had previously been seen parked alongside Old Stage Road, near Surgoinsville and appeared to be “out of place” in the neighborhood, was noted in the area again about 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, parked alongside Old Stage Road / Hipshire Hollow Road, and attracted the attention of another Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy.
In his report, Deputy Dustin Winter said that he pulled over and made consensual contact with two occupants of the vehicle, Myra Caley Faust, 30, of Pine Street, Church Hill, and Andrew Hurd, age and address not listed.
They told the deputy they were parked there because they had run out of gas, and voluntarily gave Winter their ID information.
However, while speaking with Faust, the deputy said he became aware that “she appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant narcotic”.
When asked if she had taken anything, Faust replied that she had consumed a “five-hour energy” drink.
The first name that Faust gave Winter, however, was that of “Kylar”, and that she did not know her Social Security number.
Through the course of the investigation it was determined that she was using the first name of a family member.
Consent was given by Hurd to search the vehicle and inside was found a pink makeup box that contained a baggie with approximately .5 grams of methamphetamine.
Faust later told the deputy that she used the incorrect name because “she thought she may have warrants”, and that she had used methamphetamine two days earlier.
Myra Faust was charged with criminal impersonation and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth).
Her initial appearance in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court was scheduled for Dec. 30.
