St. Henry Catholic Church, of Rogersville, St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, of Sneedville, and all Catholic churches in the Knoxville Diocese, have, effective immediately, cancelled all gatherings at the churches, per direction of the Bishop — including Masses — until the end of March in response to the COVID-19 emergency. The situation will be re-assessed at that time, a church member told the Review and Eagle.

