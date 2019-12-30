ROGERSVILLE — Cattle producers in Hawkins County and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in a Master Beef Producer Course, to be taught Jan. 28, and Feb. 1, 6, and 11, 2020.
The MBP course uses a combination of classroom and hands-on work to provide farmers and ranchers with valuable experience in current beef cattle management practices that are important to the profitability and sustainability of the industry.
Program topics include:
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m. - Pasture Management, Holston Electric Co-op meeting room, Rogersville;
Saturday, Feb. 1 - Cumberland Gap Cattle Conference, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center, 203 DeBusk Farm Drive, Ewing, VA. Topics will include reproduction tips, postpartum care, BVD, pregnancy checks, technology for cattlemen, and others;
Thursday, Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m., Beef Cattle selection, Holston Electric Co-op meeting room; and,
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m., Animal Health, meal and graduation, Holston Electric Co-op meeting room.
The deadline to register is Jan. 17, 2020.
For information, persons should stop by the UT/TSU Extension Hawkins County office at 850 West Main Street, Suite 1, in Rogersville, or call Blake Ramsey, Extension Agent, at 423-272-7241 or email blake.ramsey@utk.edu.
The cost is $75 per person which includes the fee for the Cumberland Gap Cattle Conference.
At the close of the final class, persons who have participated will be certified as a Master Beef Producer. Only persons registered for the classes can attend the graduation ceremony/meal on Feb. 11. However, if you have someone who wants to attend the graduation and meal, let the Extension staff know when you sign up and you can pay for the additional meal at that time.
