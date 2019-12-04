RMS Betas in Nashville
Submitted photo

ROGERSVILLE — For the first time ever, Rogersville Middle School Betas attended the Tennessee Beta Club State Convention in Nashville. The school took 23 Beta members who competed in numerous events like engineering, speech, visual arts, creative writing, and service project learning. Though no one place, the knowledge the students received will allow them to mentor others in next year’s competition. None of this trip would have been possible without the support of parents, teachers and faculty of RMS, and many other local businesses. In June of 2020, several Beta members, who qualified at another event, will be traveling to Fort Worth, TX compete at the National Beta Club Convention.

