(Part two of two)
CHURCH HILL – As the Review reported in Part One of this series, Karen Wilcox and Annie Beazley began their friendship in 1959 while living on opposite sides of the globe.
Wilcox was a city girl growing up in Plainview, New York while Beazley lived in the rural town of Leeton, Australia. The two were matched as pen pals as part of a school program and regularly wrote letters to each other for around 27 years until they lost contact around 1986.
About 30 years later, the two were able to reconnect in 2016 after performing some detective work on the internet.
Last month, the two were finally able to meet in person for the very first time when Beazley flew across the globe to stay in Wilcox’s Church Hill home.
In the meantime …
For 27 years, the pair shared their ever-changing lives with one another before losing contact. Both eventually graduated from college, got married, had children and pursued careers.
Beazley now has four children and Wilcox has two.
Beazley joined the WRAAC (Women’s Royal Australian Army Corps) at the young age of 17 before graduating from college later in life and became a Senior Psychologist who worked in Administration. She worked as a psychologist for 26 years in Wagga Wagga before retiring to the East Coast in 2013.
Both Wilcox and her eventual husband graduated from Western Connecticut State University with teaching degrees. At the time, there were very few open teaching positions in the Northeast, so she and her husband moved to Florida three years later in search of work.
An Australian woman in the WRAAC
When she was only 17 and a half, Beazley actually joined the WRAAC. Though she explained that she enjoyed her time in the corps, she actually faced a lot of discrimination as a female.
“We were told that our role was only to replace the men so that they could go out and fight overseas because our soldiers had gone to Vietnam,” Beazley said.
Even though she had grown up going to rifle shoots with her father and had won several awards in youth rifle shoots, she was not allowed to carry a weapon as part of the WRAAC or officially join any civilian rifle clubs as an adult.
“In those days, if you got married or got pregnant, you had to ask to be discharged,” she said. “You didn’t have any choice. This was the same for teachers, nurses or any government jobs.”
Both men and women soldiers faced the same fate if they were found to practice homosexuality, as Beazley explained this was illegal in Australia at the time.
Beazley was forced out of the WRAAC in 1967 shortly after she announced her intent to get married. However, when she made the decision to get married, she wasn’t yet aware of what would happen.
“It wasn’t something that was talked about, and I didn’t personally know anyone yet who had been forced to discharge,” she said. “My discharge letter says ‘soldier has requested her discharge. But, the truth is that I was called in and told I would have to resign.”
She explained that these rules later officially changed in 1974 after one dismissed teacher sued for her right to stay in the job and won the case, though “it was a long time before this was widely accepted,” Beazley explained. The WRAAC was actually disbanded in 1984 along with all other women’s corps.
Beazley’s daughter is actually in the Royal Australian Navy and has had an active role as a medical doctor.
“When I saw her off to war on her ship in Western Australia, it really struck me how different it was and how incredible,” Beazley said. “I always worried that my sons would be conscripted like my brother was. Never in a million years did I think it would be my daughter in the military. Girls weren’t even allowed to go on ships when I was in the WRAAC.”
She also is now part of a group of former WRAAC members, many of whom are soon due to receive the service medal they were denied because of discriminatory rules of the time. Beazley received hers last year.
“It’s very important for us to let the young soldiers of today to know that things were very different then,” she said.
The reconnection
In 2016, thanks to lots of online detective work on Beazley’s part, she found the clue that led her back to Wilcox.
“I first found Karen’s dad’s death notice,” she said. “The death notice said he was in Navy, and I had remembered that about him. Then, I saw Karen and Don’s name in that death notice.”
It took her three more weeks of searching to actually connect to Karen.
“I had never searched for Meredith (Karen’s daughter) on Facebook because I thought she would have a different last name, but she didn’t,” Beazley said. “So, when I put in ‘Meredith Wilcox,’ there was a photo of a woman with the same coloring Karen had when we were kids—I knew because Karen and I had had photos of each other. I clicked on her photo, and up came a comment from this person called Karen Hammer Wilcox that said ‘that’s my daughter, and I’m very proud of her.”
Finally, Beazley had found her long lost friend.
“I sent her a message and said ‘Annie Beazley here, but you might remember me as Annie Lockley,’” Beazley said. “I think you are my long-lost pen pal. Straight away, I got a message back that said, ‘Oh, my gosh! We’ve found each other!”
Coming to America
It was really Beazley’s children who made sure the pens pals officially met in person.
“For my birthday this year, my children gave me gift card for the flight center inside a card,” Beazley said. “The card said, ‘this travel card is going to expire in two years, so we give it to you on the condition that you go and visit Karen in America. That’s how it all started.”
She had always wanted to see the Grand Canyon, so, on her way to Church Hill, she was able to stop for a few days in Las Vegas and take a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon as well.
After her excursion, she hopped back on a plane to meet Wilcox at the Asheville Airport with a stuffed Koala bear and miniature Australian flag in hand.
The first meeting
Ironically, Beazley’s plane was an hour late. Though the two have waited 60 years to meet each other, Wilcox explained that those final moments before the plane landed were agonizing.
“I kept jumping up to go and check the time,” she said. “I kept telling my husband, ‘you can really tell I’m getting excited now!’”
When Beazley stepped off the airplane in Asheville, North Carolina, she explained that she immediately spotted Wilcox and her husband.
“I spotted them both, and I recognized them from the photos,” Beazley said. “But Karen also had this (a large sign reading ‘Welcome Annie’) in her hand, which was lovely.”
“We were standing there, hugging onto each other, and we were both crying,” Wilcox added. “That was the culmination — we had talked about that moment, and we had even said ‘just wait until we hug!’”
“It’s been unreal,” Beazley said. “I have to pinch myself because I think ‘this is not really happening.’”
