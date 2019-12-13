SNEEDVILLE — A 10-year anniversary appreciation plaque for her commitment and dedication to the Hancock County Veterans Wall of Honor was presented Saturday evening, prior to the beginning of Sneedville’s annual Christmas parade, to Diane “Sue” Johnson, by Mike Gibson. The memorial, which is inside the Hancock Co. Courthouse, was open for visitors to tour prior to the parade. Currently, it houses more than 600 photos of veterans from the Civil War to the current wars in Afghanistan/Iraq.
Latest News
- No charges filed, but former Huskers facing more allegations of sexual assault
- Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 12: WR commit Betts not signing in December; stretch run for Frost, Huskers
- Cats producers defend trailer
- Shazam sequel confirmed
- Kim Kardashian West had five surgeries after babies
- Amanda Bynes checks out of sober living house
- Imposter nurse pleads guilty to wire fraud, health care fraud, identity theft
- KPD looking for couple suspected in fraudulent transaction
Most Popular
Articles
- Church reports $12,000 missing from its bank account
- Driver who wrecked van busted for having stolen tag, hiding drugs, pistol
- Driving through construction zone results in multiple charges against Rogersville man
- Woman binging on prescrption meds driving with unrestained three-year old
- Eight nursing students from Hawkins County earn their pins
- Upcoming Christmas festivities in Hawkins County
- Lady Bulldogs picking up where they left off
- Christmas celebration at 1840 mansion attracts hundreds of visitors
- RMS Betas attend State Convention in Nashville
- Breakfast with the Grinch planned as Relay For Life fundraiser
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.