SNEEDVILLE — A 10-year anniversary appreciation plaque for her commitment and dedication to the Hancock County Veterans Wall of Honor was presented Saturday evening, prior to the beginning of Sneedville’s annual Christmas parade, to Diane “Sue” Johnson, by Mike Gibson. The memorial, which is inside the Hancock Co. Courthouse, was open for visitors to tour prior to the parade. Currently, it houses more than 600 photos of veterans from the Civil War to the current wars in Afghanistan/Iraq.

