SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Democratic Party will hold its regularly monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb 13, at the Steelworkers Union Hall, 124 Hurd Road, in Surgoinsville, starting at 6 p.m.

Plans for working to get Democrats elected that are running locally this year will be discussed, said Chair Jenny Carter.

“Come join us as we take on 2020 with a strong get out the vote and working to help our candidates,” she added. “Bring a friend, and see you there!” 

For more information contact Carter at 423-383-0913, or Karen Givens, Vice-Chair, at 423-327-1552.

