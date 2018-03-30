ROGERSVILLE — A Kingsport man was charged March 23 by a Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Detective with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
A report filed by Detective Brian Boggs indicated that Christopher Lee Romines, 23, of 1209 Fairview Avenue, was charged with four counts of aggravated burglary, burglary, auto burglary, three counts of theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000 and theft over $10,000.
The charges with filed by the Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office and the Surgoinsville Police Department, Detective Boggs wrote in his report, which indicated that Romines was scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on March 27.
