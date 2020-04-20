ROGERSVILLE — Harold Wayne Greene, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
He loved the Lord and his family so much. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, was retired from McGuffin Lumber Company, and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Greene; brothers, Sterling Greene, Donald Greene, Raymond Greene, Junior Greene, and Coy Greene; sister, Dolly Greene; and two grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Thelma Greene; his three girls, Tammy Gibson (Rick), Holly Helton (Scott), Cindy Hensley (Keith); grandchildren, Leah Helton, Emily Helton, and Hayley Johnson (Dylan); great-grandchild, Bryce Johnson; sister, Judy Trent; several nieces and nephews; and special family, Eric and Kaitie Haun.
The Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard will conduct military graveside services at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Courtney Cemetery with Rev. Robert Mallory and Jeremy Elkins officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Special thanks to DaVita Dialysis Centers (Morristown and Greeneville) for their special care.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to your favorite charity.
