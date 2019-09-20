ROGERSVILLE — Last month, local legend Mollie Ruth Pope celebrated her 102nd birthday surrounded by her family and friends.
Pope was born on August 12, 1917 to Mr. and Mrs. Eldridge Payne of Rogersville along with six other siblings. She was married to the late Silas Thomas Pope, Sr. and had three children, Tommy, Robert and Angela. She now also has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She has dedicated her life to serving those around her around her as a mother, a friend and through her work in local school systems.
To those who know her well, Pope is better known as ‘Mama Duce.’
Pope explained that she got her nickname because, when was born, her father told her mother, “we played the deuce,” because the family had two girls back-to-back.
“My first grandson asked me one day, ‘can I call you mama?’ and I said ‘no, you’ve got a mama,’” Pope said with a laugh. “He asked ‘well, what am I going to call you?’ and I said ‘whatever you want to.’ He knew about ‘deuce,’ so that’s why he called me Mama Duce.”
Serving the county as a teacherPope attended Price Public School and, after she graduated from Swift Memorial College, she was assigned to teach at a little country school in Hancock County that was located inside a church.
“We were selected from the office (at Swift College) to start us out, which was good,” she said. “A friend of mine who graduated with me from Swift — they sent me to Sneedville, and they sent him on about five miles beyond me. He had a small school to start out with, too.”
During the week, she stayed with a local family and was only able to come back home to Rogersville on the weekends.
“You had to go through the woods to get to that church (where she taught),” she said. “I remember going through the woods, and I would be in the middle of the group of people because it was dark. We carried lanterns while we walked. We got to my school first, and then we went on to his (her friend from Swift College). But, it was a nice community with nice families.”
“She has a picture of her first class standing outside the church, and it is snowing in the photo,” her daughter Angela Jackson added.
Even though she was away from home and surrounded by new faces, Pope said she “never was nervous” when she first began teaching.
“I enjoyed it!” she said. “I really was one of them (the Hancock Co. community). We played ball, I did everything with them, and we just enjoyed it. One time, it was Easter, and I was ready to come home. I had been home about a month before. I woke up Easter morning, and it was snowing! I’ve even got a picture to show it. I didn’t get to come home, but we got in that snow, threw snowballs and played with the children.”
She later taught at another one-room school near the community of Guntown, in Rogersville, before coming back to teach at her Alma Mater of Price Public School. She taught for a total of 10 years.
Serving the county as a social workerWhen Hawkins Co. schools were finally integrated in the ‘60s, Pope was offered a position as a social worker for the school system. Through her 21 years in this position, Pope worked with teachers and principals to address the needs of underprivileged children. She even traveled daily to make home visits for these children and took them to medical and dental establishments should they need care.
Her position, which was part of a program called “Chapter 9,” was similar to what is offered by Title I in public schools today.
“She’s always helped other people,” Jackson said of her mother. “People would ask me, ‘are you Mollie Pope’s daughter’ and then tell me ‘you don’t know how much your mom did for me when I was growing up! She gave us this and that.’ They always thought it her giving it to them, but it was really part of the program within the school system. But, she was so kind and nice to people that that’s what they remember about her — how well she took care of them.”
“I don’t regret any of it — not one moment,” Pope added.
She also kept the gym at Swift Memorial College open during many summers so that area children would have a safe place to play.
She worked until 1985, when she retired to enjoy and help raise her grandchildren.
Providing for her childrenPope got married in 1945 and was teaching at Price Public School at the time.
“We had a nice family,” she said. “He (her husband) was good to my children and good to me.”
Her first child, Tommy, was born in 1947. Unfortunately, she lost her husband in 1968 while her eldest son, Tommy, was serving in Vietnam. Thus, Pope was left with two children to raise on her own.
According to a memoir written about Pope, “both her son and daughter recall that there were many nights their mother would be in the bathroom crying and praying to God to get her through each day…”
“She sacrificed a whole lot for her two kids to raise by herself after my father passed away,” Jackson said. “We came first. She never re-married. She sacrificed a whole lot so that we could have a better life. She sent two of us off to college — I went to Carson Newman College, and my brother went to Lincoln Memorial College — at the same time. That was probably unheard of back then for a single parent to send two kids off to college without any support from the government, but she did it.”
This kind of self-sacrifice is a common thread in Pope’s family.
“My older brother was high-school aged when daddy died,” Pope said. “My baby sister wasn’t quite two at the time. He quit school and got a job to help mama. I think about that often—the sacrifices.”
Thanking the LordPope has been an active member of Hasson Street Christian Church nearly her entire life, and, according to her daughter, became the Sunday School Superintendent at the early age of 17.
Pope explained that she attributes all of blessings and successes to “the man up there.”
“I’ve had some experiences, and God has answered them,” she said. “He still answers a lot of my prayers. That’s my life—working and raising a family. I did the best I could to live a Christian life. That man up there has let me stay here a long time.”
