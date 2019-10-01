CHURCH HILL — Three residents presented the Church Hill BMA with an unusual problem at the Sept. 17 BMA meeting.
“We’re concerned about cats — a lot of cats,” said one resident.
She explained that there has been an ongoing problem with a neighbor’s large number of cats running loose throughout the neighborhood.
“They’ve been down there and cleaned up the place, but the cats come over and are in our garage, they’re on our cars, they’re on our boats,” she said. “You wouldn’t believe. This has been going on for about three or four years, and we can’t get nothing done.”
“She (the owner of the cats) has four litters over there right now,” the second resident added. “One is a brand-new litter — not much more than a week old. Yesterday, I had one of them on my front porch that could barely open its eyes because they were so matted yellow. Their fur is just raunchy looking.”
For the second resident, cats were not her only concern.
“They feed their cats the same mush that they feed their dogs,” she said of her neighbors. “They have nine dogs in the house. They have three dogs in the back yard next to my house that bark constantly — day and night … I look at their cats running around, and I look at their dogs breeding with their dogs. I saw one today trying. One of the dogs that’s tied up tried to breed one of the dogs running loose.”
She went on to explain that the dogs, too, run loose in the neighborhood.
“They go and poop anywhere they want,” she said angrily. “Pee anywhere they want.”
“I went and bought me a new swing so I’d have a place to sit outside,” said the third resident, who identified himself as the husband of the first resident. “I gave $250 for that swing. I went out there the other morning and there sat a big pile with a red ribbon in it! I can show you on the camera!”
“We’re not making this up!” the first resident said as she rose to show the photo on her cell phone to the Mosley and the aldermen.
City workers take cats to animal shelter“Well, in all fairness, in the past we took them to the animal shelter,” Mayor Dennis Deal responded.
“I’d like to know who gave you the authority to just do away with picking the cats up in the middle of the year,” the third resident angrily asked Deal.
“What I’ve got to do is work a contract out with the animal shelter to have unlimited cats,” Deal explained. “I forget the numbers, but I remember one year, most of our budget (for animal control) was spent at you all’s house. The year we had the high numbers and the high dollars, we would take them (the cats) down there (to the animal shelter) and they (the neighbors) would go back and get them. You can’t expect the city to throw their money away like that.”
Deal explained that he then told the animal shelter employees that, if the negligent owner of the cats came to the shelter expecting to retrieve the cats, the Church Hill Chief of Police, Chad Mosley must be notified.
“He (Mosley) will release it, and then there’s a fee, right?” Deal asked Mosley at the meeting.
“Right,” Mosley replied. “They’re cited into court.”
“But what we were doing was not working,” Deal added. “We’re still sitting here talking about cats now. So, we’re trying a different avenue. That’s why these people have to come to court. We could pick up 500 cats, but it doesn’t work. Where it works is in the courtroom. You’ve got to get them in court to stop this.”
Letting the courts handle the problem“I know it’s annoying, but you have to let the court process go through and do its thing,” Deal explained.
“The lady they’re talking about — she has other family members who live there, but, every time we go, she claims responsibly for the cats — has a court date next week,” Mosley said. “She has been cited into court as recently as June for three violations: she was cited in for ‘animals running at large,’ ‘animals not vaccinated’, and I think there was one of the animals that was in heat, and it wasn’t confined.”
He went on to say that, the last time he visited the house, he saw “seven or eight adult cats and a couple of litters” and explained that members of the police department have been personally working with the owner of the cats to come up with a solution.
“On the nuisance dog, all you have to do is pick up the phone and call,” Mosley explained to the residents. “You as a private citizen can come in and cite somebody. You fill out the paperwork, and we’ll serve it on them.”
Deal and Mosley assured the residents that a member of the police department would visit the residents’ home the following day to continue discussing the problem and work towards a solution.
