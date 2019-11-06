MOUNT CARMEL — During their October meeting, the Mt. Carmel BMA again discussed the official implementation of a monthly workshop meeting, and the ordinance only passed by one vote (3-2). Though most aldermen had positive things to say about the idea when it was discussed at last month’s meeting, it was a topic of controversy in October’s meeting.
The board had the second and final reading of the ordinance in this month’s meeting. The idea for the workshops was a suggestion by City Manager Mike Housewright in an effort for aldermen to organize material before the regular session meetings.
The workshops are open to the public but the aldermen cannot vote on anything during them. Workshops are now set for the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., with the regular sessions still set for the fourth Thursday of each month at the same time.
“I think it (the workshop) will help us resolve some things,” Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams said during September’s BMA meeting. “At least we can get a better chance to iron out things.”
“Wasting taxpayers’ money”“Are these meetings we have in here really necessary, and what is the expense of this?” Alderman Jim Gilliam asked in regard to the workshops. “We’re wasting taxpayers’ money.”
“Well, if we waste taxpayers’ money, Kingsport wastes taxpayers’ money,” Jones replied.
“I don’t care about Kingsport,” Gilliam said. “We’re talking about Mount Carmel.”
“Well, we’re trying to get organized and move on for the future in the way that business should be run,” Jones said. “That’s what we try to work out in these meetings. We can work out issues and bring things to light that might need to be brought up before a BMA meeting.”
In an unusual turn of events, Gilliam then suggested that the board hold the workshops but accept no pay for their time.
They later clarified that each alderman normally receives $50 per meeting and the mayor receives $200.
“I like to save money, myself,” Gilliam said.
“I don’t like to change policy in the middle of the stream”Though Jones agreed to meet without pay, Alderman Carl Wolfe explained that he didn’t like the idea of changing rules haphazardly.
“I don’t like to change policies in the middle of the stream,” he said.
“You could come up later on and make a motion that future board members make less money,” Jones explained.
“Well, you never know what I might do,” Gilliam replied.
After the discussion, no changes were made to aldermen pay, meaning the entire board will still be paid for their time during the workshops.
“I can say that we’ve had two of these (workshops), and we’ve accomplished nothing at either one of them,” added Alderman Steven McLain.
In the end, the ordinance barely passed, with McLain and Gilliam voting ‘no,’ and Jones, Wolfe and Williams voting ‘yes.’
New members of Library and Public Utilities BoardThe board also voted to approve two new members of the Library Board and two new members of the Public Utilities Board. The Library Board meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and the Public Utilities Board meets on the second Tuesdays of only February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m.
The new members of the Library Board include Sherry Trent and Naomi Puckett, and existing members include Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams, Jonna Williams, Syble Trent, Rebecca Cornwell and Crystal Smith.
The new members of the Public Utilities Board include Walter Cline and Mindy Fleishour, and existing members include Mayor Jones, Don Taylor and Steve Epperson.
Gilliam, however, voiced his disapproval for members of these boards citing the fact that not all committee members attend BMA meetings.
“I would think that, if you’re going to put somebody on these boards, they could at least come to the monthly BMA meetings,” he said. “You ought to pick somebody who’s going to take an interest in the town.”
This comment actually solicited a response from an audience member who also serves on one of the committees.
“All of the members of the Planning Commission are very dedicated though they can’t all make it every time (to the BMA meetings),” the audience member said.
The audience member also noted that committee members who are not aldermen serve on an unpaid basis.
TDOT Traffic Signal Modernization GrantThe BMA also voted to apply for a TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) Modernization Grant that is up to $250,000 with no match and is intended to update city traffic lights.
The grant can only be used to update existing traffic lights. Mount Carmel will have an easy time choosing which one light to update, as McLain added “there’s only one red light in town,” which is the crossing of 11-W/Main Street and Hammond Avenue.
Housewright explained that it can be used for things such as pedestrian signals, stop bar detection and timing optimization.
“We are having problems with the timing on this (the town’s current red light),” Housewright added. “If we were to repair that presently, that would be out of pocket. Likewise, the signal could greatly benefit from having three signs next to the light.”
BMA holiday scheduleIn light of the upcoming holidays, the next Mt. Carmel BMA meetings have been changed to Nov. 21 and Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Workshops will still be held on their regularly scheduled days of Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
