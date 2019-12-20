SNEEDVILLE — Sneedville rang in the Christmas season in Hancock County on Dec. 7, 2019, with its annual parade, and here are more snapshots for readers to enjoy (continued from last week)! MERRY CHRISTMAS to all of you from all of us at The Hancock Co. Eagle. From our staff to you and your family, we pray that you are warm, have food to eat, presents underneath your tree, friends and loved ones to share the holidays with, and have a wonderful, safe and happy Christmas knowing that God loves you and so do we!
