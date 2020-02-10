ROGERSVILLE — Troy John Harrell, of Rogersville, left this earth and ascended to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from his home.
Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Drew and Mintie Harrell; grandson, Raymond Troy Harrell; and siblings, Thelma, Normie, Kenneth, Fred, G.M., and Virgil Harrell.
Troy was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and spent his last years working on his family farm, on Clouds Creek, where he loved to be.
Troy was cared for by his loving wife of 56 years, Merle Harrell; son, Brian Troy Harrell and daughter-in-law, Angie Long Harrell; four granddaughters, Aerial, Alexandria, Adriana, and Arran; as well as neighbors and family friends including Gary Hicks, Gary Hicks Jr. “Bub”, Kelsie Price, and David West.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 12 noon, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Rev. Jarod Harrell officiating. The graveside service will be immediately following in Kenner Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.