For one Bulls Gap man, Christmas is a little extra special.
Every year, Ricky Laster and his wife Betty Laster deck out their entire property with lights, trees and blow-up figures for passers-by to enjoy.
“They’ve been living there for about 20 years, and every year, there is something different,” said Thomas Laster, Ricky Laster’s father.
The Laster home is located at 1485 TN-66 in Bulls Gap and can be easily seen from Highway 66. In fact, Thomas Laster explained that many passers-by even stop in the parking lot of the Seminole Gas Company across the street to enjoy the Christmas decorations.
“Even the chicken house is decorated,” said Thomas Laster.
Among the Christmas décor are three metal crosses that Thomas Laster explained have a lot of sentimental value for the family.
“I made those for him years ago when I was working at a metal company,” he said.
It takes the Lasters quite a long time to get everything decorated. In fact, Thomas Laster explained that his son takes the week of Thanksgiving off from work each year to enjoy the holiday and begin the annual decorating tradition.
The Lasters are not the only ones who enjoy the Christmas display.
“There’s always somebody stopping and looking at them,” Thomas Laster said.
He went on to explain that his son’s love for Christmas actually began years ago.
“Even when he was just a kid, he loved to decorate for Christmas,” Thomas Laster said of his son. “We just had lights and a Christmas tree when he was little. We did put up some lights outside, but it was nothing like what he does now. He loves the spirit of Christmas, and he loves what it stands for.”
