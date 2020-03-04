Just days before the Tennessee Democratic Primary on March 3, Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg made a campaign stop at the Tri-Cities Airport for a rally on the evening of Feb. 28.
“I know the Tri-Cities is home to a great, thriving creative community,” he said at the event. “In the spirit of the National Storytelling Festival, this year, all of us have a chance to create a great, new American story together. We can turn the page on a dangerous and ugly chapter in our country’s proud history, and we can write down the two most important words that need to be written about the Trump administration: the end.”
As far as his own plans should he be elected President, Bloomberg said told the crowd “I’m running a campaign for change, for sanity, for honesty, inclusion, compassion and human decency.”
“I know I’m not a typical politician,” he said. “I have never worked in Washington. I don’t make pie-in-the-sky promises. I don’t talk until the cows come home. But if you want someone who talks turkey and who has a record of accomplishment on all the big issues facing our country, and who has the resources to beat Trump, that’s what I bring.”
He said he feels that he can claim the swing states that the Democrats lost in 2016 and attract both independents and moderate Republicans with his policies.
He noted that he even warned in 2016 that “Donald Trump wasn’t fit for the office.”
He also shared his take on the way the coronavirus response has been handled by the White House.
“The incompetence in the White House is endangering lives and hurting our economy this time and so many other times,” he said. “The fact is, President Trump was briefed on the coronavirus two months ago, but he just buried his head in the sand like he does all the time with something that he finds uncomfortable…it isn’t just Trump’s fault, but it’s fair to say that his failure to prepare is crippling our ability to respond now that it’s here in America.”
He then pointed out several supporters in the crows who were carrying signs that read “Moms Demand Action.”
“If you don’t know who they are, they are the ones who are trying to get us sensible background checks across this country,” he said. “They really are my heroes.”
His visit also attracted the attention of Former Kingsport Mayor John Clark, who is a Republican hopeful for First Congressional District.
Clark sent a message to all local media outlets with the headline “Bloomberg should go home.”
“Liberal Mike Bloomberg embodies the elite, big-government agenda that is such an affront to our way of life here in Northeast Tennessee,” Clark said in the message. “Bloomberg’s anti-gun agenda has no place here and, frankly, he isn’t going to find a very warm welcome in the Tri-Cities. As a proud gun owner and NRA member, I know I speak for thousands of my neighbors here in the First District when I say Bloomberg should go back to New York.”
Clark went on to add that, should he win the Congressional seat, he would “fight every day to help re-elect President Trump.”
Bloomberg’s stop in the Tri Cities came just days before his competition in the Democratic primaries got a bit thinner. National news outlets reported on March 1 that Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, dropped out of the 2020 race, as did Senator Amy Klobuchar on March 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.