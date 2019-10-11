PART FOUR OF SIX
Question: Please write an article on Acts 2:38 with special attention to “The gift of the Holy Ghost.”.
Answer: In lesson # 1 we mentioned that the Bible reveals the Holy Spirit in five separate and distinct ways; in lesson # 2 we seen form the Bible that Holy Spirit was only given to “some” not “all.” In lesson # 3 we learned that the gifts of the Spirit were administered through the laying on of apostles’ hands. In this lesson, # 4, we will address “the operation of the Holy Spirit.”
In Romans 1:16 we are told that the gospel is the “power of God unto salvation” and in Romans 6:17, we learn that we “obey from the heart that form (gospel) of doctrine” Therefore it is easy to see the necessity of becoming a Christian by faith and obedience to the gospel in order to enjoy the favor of God the Father. Consequently we need to understand “what” the Spirit does and “how” does He do it?
The Spirit dwells in each Christian; commonly called the indwelling of the Holy Spirit: In John 14:17, Jesus says; “Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.” Then Paul, in Romans 10:17, tells us how this happens; “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” In addition to this Paul, in Romans 8:14 states; “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.”
The plain truth of the Bible, on this matter, is simple; when the Spirit operates with His teaching He always makes Christians and only Christians! In 2 Thessalonians 2:13 Paul verifies this; “But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth.”
In the teaching of the word (Bible) the Spirit operates through Christians. In Matthew 28:19 Jesus said; “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations.” In Acts 8:4 we see that Christians taught the word wherever they went; “Therefore they that were scattered abroad went every where preaching the word.” In 1 Corinthians 13:10 & 13 we are told that when the word is revealed in its fullness then the Spirit will no longer operate through miracles and gifts, but these things will be replaced by faith, hope, and love in the heart and lives of the individual Christian; “But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away. 13And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.”
