Hi Tommy,
First let me say that I enjoy The Review every week.
I just had a couple of scriptures on my mind I would like to share with you, and your readers. Hopefully, they will give someone some comfort in these trying times. So, instead of believing everything we hear in the news, let’s turn our bibles, first to 2 Chronicles, 7:14, where we read as follows: “If My people, who are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”.
Second, Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose”.
So, in light of this, what do Christians have to worry about?
Ralph Jones
Rogersville
