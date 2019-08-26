ROGERSVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will be the keynote speaker for the 2019 Reagan Day Dinner sponsored by the Hawkins Co. Republican Party and Hawkins Co. Republican Women.
The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 at the American Legion Post on East Main Street in Rogersville.
A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $40 per person and, since seating is limited, must be purchased in advance from Nancy Barker at the Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce or from members of the GOP committee.
In addition to Lee, local, district, and state officials have been invited.
Guests may purchase an "Early Bird" Special -- a Legacy Table for $320 if purchased by Sept. 1. This table includes reserved seating for eight in the best 'nonsponsor' seating. The price goes to $370 after Sept. 1st.
Sponsorship tables include reserved seating and a name printed on the program as well as on a banner. Presidential-level sponsorship is $425 and includes reserved seating for eight in the tier closest to the speakers. Patriot sponsorship is $250 and includes reserved seating for four in second-tier seating. Liberty Sponsorship is $175 and includes reserved seating for two in third-tier seating.
Readers may email HawkinsCountyRW@gmail.com for more information about tickets, tables, or sponsorships, or call 423-923-1691 or 423-754-5446.
