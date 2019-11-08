One of the most cold-blooded massacres in modern times happened Monday in Mexico.
In a cowardly ambush, members of a Mexican drug cartel gunned down in cold blood nine innocent Americans, including six children, and set their vehicle on fire, burning alive many of the wounded inside.
By all accounts, the families were “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.
President Trump was among the first to condemn the evil act and called on Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to allow the U.S. to cooperate with that country in declaring “war” on the drug thugs who routinely terrorize and commit such atrocities in Mexican states that border the U.S.
Obrador, however, has apparently been taking lessons from the spineless, liberal, left-wingers of his own country. who think that “hugs are better than bullets” and that it is OK for murdering cowards to get slaps on the wrist and early release from prison cells.
Seriously?
Do you think for one second that any of that gang of low-life, amoebic pond scum, dope-dealing excuses for humanity give a rat’s toenail about a HUG, or that – based on what happened this week – that they have any semblance of compassion hidden anywhere in their stone-cold souls?
“It was lamentable, painful because children died, but do we want to resolve the problem the same way (as previous administrations)? By declaring war?” the Mexican leader asked. “That, in the case of our country, showed that it does not work. That was a failure. It caused more violence.”
Sorry, dude, but you are either one of the most uninformed people on the face of the planet or one of the stupidest.
Passivity doesn’t work in the face of such evil.
It isn’t that bullets don’t work, its that the Mexican government is quite obviously scared to its toenails to go head-to-head with these satanic demons. Either that, or someone in the government there – maybe lots of someones – are profiting, big time, from the multi-billion dollar drug smuggling business between the two countries.
Eight children – including an eight-month-old baby – survived the attack by hiding in nearby brush and, even though they were seriously wounded, some walked miles to get help.
Among those riddled with bullets and burned to death were two eight-week old twins.
If that doesn’t make you sick to your stomach nothing will.
Mexican officials said late Tuesday that a suspect had been arrested near the Arizona-Mexican border in connection with the attack, but does anyone seriously think that – if convicted – this animal will receive the punishment that he deserves?
The Mexican president uses the phrase “hugs not bullets” in his promise to clean up the violent drug cartels, but his track record on curbing drug-related cartel violence in that country is pathetic … since taking office last December there have been more than 32,000 murders there, the vast majority of those directly related to the illicit drug trade.
Passivity doesn’t work in the face of such demonic evil.
Hugs may be great when you are dealing with rational, warm-blooded people with hearts and compassionate souls.
Not so with gutless monsters who use automatic weapons to slaughter and burn alive infant babies in their car seats.
In such cases, force – and lots of it – is the only answer.
President Trump on Monday Tweeted:
“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!”
What I am about to say may not sit well with some, but so be it … its the truth and the truth sometimes stings.
When we step back and look at this tragedy, remember two things:
1) The thugs who commit these murders in the furtherance of their illicit drug trafficking fear no authority – the only authority they understand is violence, so let the Mexican and U.S. military cooperate and give them exactly what they understand. The lairs of these drug rats are no big secret to many in Mexico or the U.S., and a few well-placed Patriot missiles smack-dab in the middle of those nests of scum would be doing humanity in general a great service; and,
2) Were it not for the millions of people in the U.S. who abuse and traffick in illegal drugs, these cartels would have no need to exist, therefore, all of those who buy and abuse these substances, and the low-lifes who peddle them, all share a portion of the blame for what happened on Monday.
So the next time you pop that illegal pill, or shoot up, remember the faces of those sweet, precious children we have been seeing on the news who were murdered so that some drug thug could continue on his way to smuggle into the United States that same meth, heroin, fentanyl or other dope you are getting high on; take a good look in the mirror and see who is partly to blame and then do the right thing and turn your back on that lifestyle forever.
Think about it this way – how would you feel if that had been YOUR child who was so viciously and brutally slaughtered so that someone’s drug habit could continue?
Kinda puts things in a whole different perspective, doesn’t it?
That’s my view.
What say you?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.