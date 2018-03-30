Dear Tommy,
Jeremy Parrott, of Rogersville, has done an excellent job coaching the Bearden High School Bulldogs of Knoxville, since he took over the head-coaching job the past two years.
The first season his team posted a 22-9 record and this year the team went 38-2, a remarkable season with the most wins and broke the school record.
This year’s team finished in the final four in class AAA in Tennessee.
Coach Parrott’s team won the district 4 AAA Regular Season Champions (16 wins), District 4 AAA Tournament Champions, Region 2 AAA Tournament Champions, and Class AAA Sectional Champions.
The Bearden Bulldogs also played in the Triton Insurance Thanksgiving Classic and won the tournament.
Bearden was ranked #1 or #2 in Tennessee in every associated press poll. The only two losses for Coach Parrott’s team were to Mississippi Class 6A State Champions in the Arby’s Classic, where Bearden finished in 3rd place.
The other loss was to the Tennessee Class 3A State Champions Memphis East.
Jeremy was the coach at Cherokee High School in Rogersville, where he also took the 2012 team to the state tournament before he took over the head coaching job at Bearden.
Coach Parrott puts a 100% effort in coaching the sport he loves, Basketball.
Thumbs up to Jeremy Parrott for his success in coaching and being a role model to his players.
Norman Lipe
