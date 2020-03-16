ROGERSVILLE — In complete agreement that “God is in control” and pledging to not be held in bondage to a “spirit of fear”, a group of more than 100 local believers from several area churches — from toddlers in strollers to senior citizens — gathered on the lawn of the Courthouse in Rogersville on Monday evening to pray that God would deliver America, and the world, from the current Coronavirus pandemic. Key verses of Scripture included Psalm 56:3-4, “Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You. In God (I will praise His word), In God I have put my trust; I will not fear. What can flesh do to me?” (NKJV), and 2 Chronicles 7:14: “ ... if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land”. The gathering featured prayers for the Nation as a whole; for Wisdom, Strength and Stamina for Health Care Workers; for Wisdom, Discernment and Courage for Civil Authorities; for Healing, Comfort and Peace for the Sick and Afflicted; and for Compassion, Boldness and Faith for the Church and its Missionaries.

Tags