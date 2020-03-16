ROGERSVILLE — In complete agreement that “God is in control” and pledging to not be held in bondage to a “spirit of fear”, a group of more than 100 local believers from several area churches — from toddlers in strollers to senior citizens — gathered on the lawn of the Courthouse in Rogersville on Monday evening to pray that God would deliver America, and the world, from the current Coronavirus pandemic. Key verses of Scripture included Psalm 56:3-4, “Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You. In God (I will praise His word), In God I have put my trust; I will not fear. What can flesh do to me?” (NKJV), and 2 Chronicles 7:14: “ ... if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land”. The gathering featured prayers for the Nation as a whole; for Wisdom, Strength and Stamina for Health Care Workers; for Wisdom, Discernment and Courage for Civil Authorities; for Healing, Comfort and Peace for the Sick and Afflicted; and for Compassion, Boldness and Faith for the Church and its Missionaries.
Latest News
- Production on The Matrix halted due to coronavirus
- Eiza Gonzalez was 'heartbroken' after missing out on The Batman role
- Red-White Spring Game postponed from April 18; Moos says scrimmage 'most probably will not occur at all'
- Katharine McPhee and David Foster plan daily Instagram concerts
- Jared Leto finds out about coronavirus pandemic after 12 days isolated in desert
- Camila Cabello wants people to meditate amid coronavirus outbreak
- Tinie Tempah: Success made me a monster
- Highly-touted tight end Thomas Fidone includes Huskers in top-six list
Most Popular
Articles
- Rogersville revival gains national media attention ... in a good way
- "Cat biter" caught; additional charges include attempted first degree murder of officer
- FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE CONFIRMED IN SULLIVAN CO.
- Rogersville city to purchase vacant shopping center for possible park expansion
- RCS student named National Geographic GeoBee state semifinalist
- Red Cross responding in Hancock County, but needs your help
- “A monument to grace:” Hawkins family celebrates new home from Habitat for Humanity
- MY VIEW: The coronavirus is not a viral Armageddon
- Cherokee's NJROTC earns First Place Overall in Orienteering
- A MESSAGE TO READERS OF THE ROGERSVILLE REVIEW, THE HANCOCK CO. EAGLE
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.