Pastor Samuel Stone wrote this hymn, “The Church’s One Foundation”, in 1866 during the time of a great doctrinal battle in the Church of England. A book had been written challenging the truth of the first five books of the Bible. Pastor Stone was one of those who joined with other men of the faith, to defend the trustworthiness of the Word of God.
And isn’t that the problem we have in every generation? Some liberal has some novel revelation and writes a new book. Then thousands of dumb sheep get caught up in it, and the Truth has to be defended and the Church cleansed.
Most modern hymnbooks only contain four stanzas but originally there were seven. Two of them have been combined into one. But the third stanza, which has been cut from most modern hymnbooks, stood in stark opposition to that attempt to discredit the Bible. Here’s what it said;
The Church shall never perish! Her dear Lord, to defend,
To guide, sustain, and cherish, Is with her to the end:
Though there be those who hate her, And false sons in her pale,
Against both, foe or traitor, She ever shall prevail.
The subject or theme of this hymn is the solid, immovable, and eternal foundation of the church. The word, “foundation,” is used a couple of times in the Epistles.
First, we are told, “no other foundation can anyone lay, than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” (1 Cor. 3:11)
But later Paul writes, “the household of God is built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ Himself being the Chief Cornerstone.” (Eph. 2:20)
At first, that imagery might seem to be a contradiction but it’s not. In the first picture, Jesus is described as the foundation. But the other verse is a reference to the actual Scriptures (the very Words of God), as they were communicated to us by the apostles and the prophets, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. The text of the hymn employs the same imagery; stanza 1 clearly declares that Jesus Christ is the One and only Foundation.
But then the foundation of the Word of God is implied in stanza 2 in the phrases, “Her charter of salvation, one Lord, one faith, one birth” and “ ... partakes one holy food.”
In other words, it is in and through the Written Word of God that we learn about the saving work of the Lord Jesus Christ who is the Living Word of God. And so we see that The Living Word and the Written Word are, inseverable.
The WORDS of the Lord Jesus will NEVER fail to be fulfilled: Jesus said, “I will build My Church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.”
That was the point of the controversy then, in the Church of England, and it is the same today. Truth is not negotiable; Truth is that which is TRUE! If the Scripture is in error, our faith is uncertain. But God’s Word, the Lord Jesus Christ, is the only sure foundation of the Church. He is the Living Word of God, which is true and reliable. Therefore, we can trust Him and have confidence in our salvation.
