SNEEDVILLE – Fall Rabies Clinics will be held Sat., Nov. 2, 2019, at three locations in Hancock County.
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. … Kyles Ford Trading Post, Kyles Ford
9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. … Clinch River Market, Sneedville
11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ... Martin’s Grocery, Mulberry Gap
The cost for a one-year vaccination is $14.
Vaccinations will be performed by Dr. David Hammett, DVM, of All Creatures Mobile Veterinary Services.
For more information readers may contact Dr. Hammett at 423-733-1912.
