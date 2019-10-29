SNEEDVILLE – Fall Rabies Clinics will be held Sat., Nov. 2, 2019, at three locations in Hancock County.

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. … Kyles Ford Trading Post, Kyles Ford

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. … Clinch River Market, Sneedville

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ... Martin’s Grocery, Mulberry Gap

The cost for a one-year vaccination is $14.

Vaccinations will be performed by Dr. David Hammett, DVM, of All Creatures Mobile Veterinary Services.

For more information readers may contact Dr. Hammett at 423-733-1912.