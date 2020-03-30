ROGERSVILLE — Joe E. Boyd, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Signature Health Care after an extended illness.
He was a well-known painter in the Rogersville area for many years. Joe was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army in Korea and received the Purple Heart during his military service.
He loved his family and everyone he came in contact with.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Ruth Trent Boyd; parents, Edward Neal and Clara Christine Wilson Boyd; sister, Joyce Collins; and great-grandson, Bentley Linkous.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Linkous and husband, Raymond, of Surgoinsville; sons, Lawrence Boyd and Steven “Buzz” Boyd, both of Rogersville; two grandchildren, Lisa Linkous and Melanie Morelock and husband, Jordan; three great-great grandchildren, Isaac, Adella and Noah Linkous; sister, Ellen Boyd, of Rogersville; and a number of nieces and cousins.
The family would like to thank Signature Health Care and its staff for the wonderful care that was given to Joe during his time at the center.
Due to the COVID-19 concern, the family held a private funeral service with burial at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Highland Cemetery with Chaplain Greg Graybeal officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.net.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Boyd family.
