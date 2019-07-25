ROGERSVILLE — Open house and parent meetings at Rogersville City School will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Classes will begin for students in grades 1st — 8th on Monday, Aug. 12. (School hours on Monday are 7:55 until 11:30 a.m.)
Buses will be running in the morning only on Monday, Aug. 12.
Parents will need to make arrangements to pick their child/children upon dismissal at 11:30 a.m. that Monday.
RCS will be on a regular schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 13 (7:55 a.m. until 2:55 p.m.) and buses will be running in the morning and afternoon. Kindergarten students should attend according to the schedule given them by their teacher when the teacher contacts them during the summer.
Parents who have children who have not yet registered and who plan to attend RCS during the 2019-2020 school term need to come by the school as soon as possible and fill out the enrollment information.
The office hours for enrollment are Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Persons who have questions may call the office at 272-7651.
