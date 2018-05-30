SNEEDVILLE — Hawkins County 4-H members recently participated in the Upper 8 Sub-Regional Achievement Day held at Hancock County Middle/High School. 4-Hers had the opportunity to participate with their 4-H Portfolio, Interactive Exhibit Board, and/or 4-H Demonstration.
The portfolio and exhibit competitions were open to 4-H members in grades 6-8 from Hawkins, Hancock, Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, and Greene Counties while 4th-5th graders competed in demonstrations.
Those participating in 4-H Portfolio (which is a record book of project work, leadership, and citizenship) were: Brayden Lawson-sheep, Mallory Cope-sheep, Colten McLain-beef, Gema Brooks-beef, Madison Christian-horse, and Jim Jenkins-Citizenship. Brayden, Colten, Madison, and Jim won their respective portfolio projects. The interactive exhibits were presented by Brayden, Jim, Colten, and Madison. Each 4-H member must create an exhibit board and be able to present their board to a panel of judges. Hawkins County placed first in each respective category.
These four 4-Hers each earned a Premier Exhibitor Award. The 4th and 5th graders competed in the 4-H Demonstration.
These 4-H members presented a demonstration in front of a classroom and a panel of judges on their 4-H project. Hunter Webb, Fisher Webb and Hailey Christian presented their demonstrations. Hunter and Hailey each received first place honors while Fisher placed second. Hawkins County was also proud to have two teen 4-H members (Will Jenkins and Laura Grace Jenkins) assist with awards and set-up during this event. Laura Grace not only was representing Hawkins County but also as a Regional Officer.
Congratulations to all who participated! If any 4-H members want more information about any of these 4-H events, feel free to contact the office at 272-7241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.