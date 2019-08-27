ROGERSVILLE — Members of the Hawkins Co. Commission voted 17-3 on Monday night to approve the county’s FY 2019-20 budget, with the $5 wheel tax intact ... for now.
Commissioner Rick Brewer had filed a resolution which he intended to introduce at the Aug. 26, 2019 meeting, but Chairman Michael Herrell told the board that Brewer had contacted him to ask that the resolution be pulled because he was having some health issues and would be unable to attend.
However, if Brewer chooses to introduce the proposal to cut the wheel tax at the board’s September meeting, it would have to pass by at least a two-thirds majority, or 14 votes, in two consecutive meetings.
As stated in earlier meetings of the Budget Committee, should that resolution eventually pass, it would bring the cost of purchasing a car tag down to $91, saving taxpayers $5 per tag. It would, however, create a hole in the county’s revenue to the tune of roughly one-quarter of a million dollars annually.
The combined county and school system budgets total $98.86 million.
In a separate vote, the board approved 20-0 the county’s property tax rate for the new fiscal year at $2.5323 per $100 of taxable property, the same as the previous four years, according to Commissioner John Metz, who introduced the resolution.
The budget includes the following numbers in allocated revenues:
• General Fund, $17.871 million;
• Solid Waste Fund, $1.821 million;
• Highway Department Fund, $8.198 million;
• General Purpose School Fund , $55.511 million;
• School Cafeteria Fund , $4.241; and,
• School Transportation Fund, $6.670 million.
Chairman stepping downGiving no detailed explanation, Commissioner Herrell announced at the beginning of the meeting that he would be stepping down as Chairman of the board.
“As of next month, I will step down as Chair, that is, if we can fill it for next month,” Herrell said, thanking commissioners for their support during his tenure in that role.
New salary scale approvedAbout 100 employees whose paychecks come from the General Fund budget will get raises during the current and succeeding two-year period, if funding is available for fiscal years 2020-21, and 2021-22.
Specifically excluded from the resolution, introduced by Commissioner Mark DeWitte are members of the Highway Department, Sheriff’s Office, and School System, which operate on their own salary schedules.
In speaking to the resolution, DeWitte said that the move is intended to address salary discrepancies in the previous schedule, which was adopted five years ago.
The action was approved earlier by the Budget Committee, he said.
Although the move will add approximately $167,000 in expenditures per year, over the three-year period, to the budget, the cost was accounted for the draft of the budget and won’t result in an increase in the approximately $8,000 deficit that is anticipated for the current fiscal year.
After considerable discussion and two amendments, the board approved the motion by DeWitte and Commissioner Dawson Fields, 17-3, with a stipulation by Commissioner Donnie Talley that the raises will be approved in the second and third years only if funding is available.
Commissioners Syble Vaughan-Trent, Herrell, and Danny Alvis voted “no”.
Alvis had previously stated in a Budget Committee meeting that he would vote for the salary increases only if the wheel tax reduction was approved.
Vaughan-Trent said she feels that the Sheriff’s Office employees should have been included.
“The only employees of the sheriff’s office who will receive a pay raise are the ones who are still receiving step increases,” she said. “So, if you have reached your last step increase you will not receive a raise in 2019-20.”
Vaughan-Trent said that Sheriff Ronnie Lawson regularly loses trained employees with years of experience to municipal police departments, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and other agencies that are able to offer better pay.
In the past six months, she said, the sheriff has lost 26 people to “better-paying” jobs.
“Just recently, he has had to employ a 19-year old to work in the jail, and that’s one of the most dangerous jobs there is,” she said. “If these people do not deserve raises, too, I don’t know who does.”
An attempt by Commissioner Raymond Jessee to table the pay scale motion until the September meeting failed on a vote of 16-4.
DeWitte commented that the move is designed to “get everyone back on track”.
In other matters during Monday night’s session:
• Commissioner Glenda Davis thanked Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and his department for their “fast action” in recovering property lost by her son in a recent theft.
“I just want to go on record thanking you, Sheriff,” she said to Lawson.
• In three separate motions, discussed offers made on parcels of county-owned properties, and, because all offers were less than the amount of taxes due at the time of sale, plus the interest occurred since those times, agreed to accept recommendations from the Delinquent Tax-Resale Land Committee to accept the offers, conditionally, upon the parcels being publicly advertised for 10 days to allow for any additional offers to be received.
The final sales will be to the highest bidders on the three parcels:
— Parcel #155 35.04, 0.16 acre, in the Sixth Civil District, which the county obtained on Dec. 11, 2014, for which an offer of $200 has been received;
— Parcel #077 102.03, 0.32 acre, in the Sixth Civil District, which the county obtained on Aug. 17, 2016, for which an offer of $350 has been received; and,
— An offer on a parcel of 52 Camelot lots, in the Third Civil District, with various sizes and acquisition dates, for which an offer of $1,050 has been received.
• A resolution by Commissioner Nancy Barker to allow an assortment of chairs owned by the Hawkins Co. Health Department to be declared “surplus property” and donated to the local Boys and Girls Club was approved unanimously.
Attorney Jim Phillips said that such a donation to a non-profit is allowed by law as long as the value of the property is less than $1,000.
• A resolution by Commissioner John Metz to allow the local General Sessions Court to participate in the State’s Electronic Monitoring Indigency Fund Program was pulled at the request of Sessions Judge Todd Ross.
• A resolution by Commissioner Jeff Barrett calling for all non-profits that receive funding from the county to provide annual reports to the Audit Committee for review and approval prior to any funds being granted.
Commissioner Nancy Barker voiced concern and opposition to the motion to amend the Audit Committee’s duties, asking why Barrett did not bring it before that committee.
“The feasibility of this happening is almost impossible,” she said, given a variety of timelines and schedules of “what happens and when” regarding preparations that have to be made for each budget year.
“There are 34 non-profits (that receive county funding), and there’s no way we could audit those reports,” she said. “I’m not an auditor and no one on our committee is.”
Barker said that to add on those duties would require several thousand additional dollars to perform the audits.
“I don’t think that, in six months, we could look through 34 different reports,” she said. “We could be running into thousands and thousands of dollars of expenses. I think that would be incredibly irresponsible.”
Barrett said he believes that would be a way for the Commission to make the process more open for the public, to actually see where the county’s money is spent by the non-profits.
Commissioner Alvis said he believes the Budget Committee is doing a good job, “as is”, of allocating money responsibly to local non-profits.
Commissioner John Metz said, in his opinion, asking a volunteer fire department to produce a receipt for the purchase of a “two-dollar paintbrush” would be “asking way too much”.
The motion failed by a vote of 18-2, with only Barrett and Commissioner George Bridwell voting “yes”.
• The board approved a list of Notaries Public.
