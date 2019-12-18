CHURCH HILL — A traffic stop on South Central Avenue for a seatbelt violation resulted in a local man’s arrest on three drug-related charges.
Hawkins Co. Deputy Dustin Winter said that on Nov. 29, 2019, he stopped a 1999 Ford F150 pickup, driven by Benjamin Dustin Ramsey, 30, of Church Hill, and occupied by a passenger.
Consent was given to search the vehicle and when Ramsey stepped out of the truck for a pat-down search, “the suspect put his hand in his right pocket,” Winter stated in the report.
“I told him not to,” the deputy said. “He (Ramsey) told me he had a knife in his pocket. I told him I would get it out. I reached in to grab the knife and when I did he pressed his body against the truck in an attempt to prevent my hand from fully going in his pocket. I told him to stop and that is when he told me that he had marijuana in his pocket.”
Winter pulled out a container that had 1.3 grams of marijuana inside.
“The suspect then grabbed a jacket from the car and asked if he put it on,” Winter’s report continues.
The deputy advised that he would first have to check the garment before giving it to Ramsey.
“Consent was given to check the pockets of the jacket and inside one of the pockets was a baggie containing .3 grams of methamphetamine,” Winter said.
The suspect was then placed under arrest.
“I found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in the chest pocket of the shirt he was wearing,” Winter’s report continues. “A search of the vehicle yielded a marijuana cigarette the suspect was sitting on. A scale was also found in the vehicle.”
The passenger was not charged and was released at the scene.
Ramsey was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth), unlawful possession of a Schedule VI substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
