ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County saw Veterans Day through the eyes of Cold War Veteran Ben McGrew at Monday’s downtown event in Rogersville.
McGrew is an Air Force Veteran who specialized in avionics maintenance and is now the co-owner of the new Rogersville restaurant, Red Dog on Main.
His speech laid out the real definition of a Veteran, the idea of a Veteran community and what Veterans Day means to him, personally.
There is no ‘I’ in Veteran“Though I am talking in the first person, one of the last things in the world that is singular is ‘Veteran,’ McGrew began. “There is no ‘I’ in Veteran — it truly is a community.”
He then read the legal definition of the word ‘Veteran,’ which reads “a person who in active military, naval or air service who is discharged or released under conditions other than ‘dishonorable,’” but explained that there is much more that defines a Veteran than what is within that definition.
McGrew told of two Veterans who had particularly inspired him: his own father and his nephew who is currently serving in the Army.
McGrew explained that his father had served and saw combat in WWII as an Army Artillery Specialist in the South Pacific theater, but he rarely talked about his time there. In fact, McGrew only remembered his father telling a singular story from his time in service.
“He was in Papua New Guinea, and they were in contact with the enemy,” he said. “One of their casualties was attributed to the natives who were cannibals.”
McGrew explained that he learned to “re-appreciate the American service-man” through watching his nephew’s service. It was also during his nephew’s graduation from West Point that McGrew learned a valuable lesson from one of his nephew’s superiors.
At the graduation, someone asked McGrew what he did during his service, to which he jokingly replied “I survived two German Oktoberfests and got a free ride home.”
“A gentleman who was one of my nephew’s superiors took me aside and sharply reminded me, ‘you took that same oath, and any lesser response diminishes your standing in the community,’” McGrew said. “That’s a lesson I’ve learned from him.”
A brave and selfless act“I remember finding myself in a room at the Jacksonville, Florida induction center,” he said. “I had my right hand high in the air, and this is what I said, ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States, and the orders of the officers appointed over me, and accordingly to the regulations of the uniform code of military justice, so help me God.’”
Though McGrew took his military oath 43 years ago, he remembers the day vividly. This moment and its memory, McGrew explained, are things that all Veterans have in common.
“I don’t think any of us who have ever taken that oath have forgotten that moment in time,” he said. “No matter what branch you served in, your job or duty station, by raising your hand, you committed a brave and selfless act.”
McGrew’s service in West GermanyThough he explained that he signed up because of the travel experiences, the educational opportunities and the ‘great’ pay, he soon learned that the pay was “really not that good.”
McGrew soon found himself in West Germany and was tasked with “supporting our NATO allies against the adversary, which was Russia.”
He did two tours at NATO bases and worked on F-4 Phantoms, which he called “relics of Vietnam.”
“I finished my second NATO deployment abruptly and got a free ride stateside in what they call the Nightingale, which is a Medevac flight,” he said.
He had received a non-combat but service-related injury and “spent Christmas of 1979 in the care of the great folks at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center.”
Veterans help other VeteransAgain, touching on the community felt among Veterans, McGrew explained that he received a warm welcome from the Rogersville Veteran community and received valuable help from the Veterans Service Office.
Because he had received a service-related injury, McGrew had previously tried to apply for Veteran medical benefits but had been turned down for 30 years. With help from Danny Breeding and Brandee Smith, McGrew was finally able to claim his benefits.
He also encouraged each Veteran in attendance to give back to the Veteran community through joining a Veteran-related organization such as the VFW or American Legion.
Listen to VeteransIn closing, McGrew asked the gathered crowd to remember three things:
1) “Military pay was, and probably still is, pretty lousy,” he said. “Especially considering the sacrifices made by the individual, as well as the family unit. All this being true, I don’t know many Veterans who would trade the experience, and many stating they would return to service if they could.”
2) “Do take the time to listen to a Veteran,” he said. “While some may be full of hot air, many have something to say.”
3) “I don’t know a Veteran who gets tired of hearing ‘thank you for your service,’” he said.
