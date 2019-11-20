SURGOINSVILLE — The winners of Surgoinsville Elementary School’s annual King and Queen Contest are fourth graders, Queen Laura Barrett and King Eli Case. Their Royal Court includes: Khloe Hickman, Coy Barrett, Levi Barrett, Adaliegh Woods, Malcolm Matlock, Madison Looney, Addison Byrd, and Colton Culbertson. “We would like to thank all students for their participation and our parents and community for their donations to our school,” a spokesperson said.
