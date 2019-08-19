ROGERSVILLE — While revivals have become a frequently used term for most every church in our region, they are normally defined as a 3-5 day meeting that affects the members of a single church.
But a new definition for “revival” might be in the making here in East Tennessee.
The organizers of the Greeneville Awakening last year were invited to Rogersville this spring, put up their bright blue and white tent on property three miles west of Rogersville on Hwy. 11W and are began a seventh week of services on Monday.
The meetings will continue at least through Aug. 30.
Evangelist D.R. Harrison began making national news last year in Greeneville as tent services became a phenomenon, extending services for 30 weeks during which time 1,200 people were reached for Christ.
The revival ended as weather turned cold in November.
Through a set of unusual connections, organizers were invited to Rogersville’s Faith Assembly Church to do an Awakening Rally on a single Friday night in February. The service turned into a week of services which prompted the evangelist to believe God was leading them to bring the tent to Hawkins County.
One of the prominent churches in the county is Henard’s Chapel Baptist Church. They heard about the need for a place to hold the revival and provided 80 acres of land they purchased a few years ago, but had not yet begun a project to build a church.
The tent was raised in June with the revival, named the “East Tennessee Awakening” beginning July 8. Since that time, people representing 223 churches have attended, including 115 pastors.
People have heard about the revival through media and social networks and have driven in from 14 different states. According to records, more than 330 people have accepted Christ since that first Awakening Rally.
Evangelist Harrison greatly emphasizes a greater need to have a burden for the spiritual condition of our community as well as our nation.
On Friday, August 23, Voice of Hope has gained permission to invite everyone burdened for our community and nation to Rogersville's town square for a 30 minute time of prayer.
"The prayer time will only last from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. for those needing to return back to work from their lunch hour," he said. "Unlike some prayer meetings, there will be no sound system and no chairs. We will meet and everyone will begin praying at 12:15 and they are invited to continue just 30 minutes for our community and nation.”
The nightly tent service for Friday, August 23 will be a high attendance service where volunteers have knocked on local doors personally inviting residents to local meetings.
In attendance each night are people from several surrounding counties. Several people drive in every night from places like Greeneville.
"My life was changed under that tent last year in Greeneville," said Pastor Nick Bailey, of United Baptist Church. “I know several pastors who would say the same thing and our churches have filled up because of those services. I just want to be here and help.”
“I was a Christian but I was called to preach during the revival last year," Dylan Bailey said. "There is something special about tent meetings that changes lives.”
Bailey often spends the entire service praying and sometimes walking around the perimeter of the tent during the services.
Local pastors tell us meetings just don’t happen like this any more.
“The evangelist makes a big deal letting us know the only success we will have in Rogersville will be based on the prayers of local people hungry to see revival," says Pastor Fred Dimond. "The work done here is not because of the evangelist, but because of God’s Holy Spirit.”
Whatever the catalyst for these extended meetings, it is apparent as local attendees are questioned, that they have found something of substance in the services held Monday through Friday under the “ole gospel tent” three miles west of Rogersville.
