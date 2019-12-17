KNOXVILLE — Charles Hobert Toney, age 91, died early Monday morning, December 16, 2019, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He graduated from Sullivan High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, and went on to live in Morristown and worked at Magnavox in the cabinet division.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie and Charles; his sisters, Edith and Ruth; and his wife, Roberta Love Jinks Toney.
Charles is survived by his sons, Gordon Toney, and wife Nancy, of Red Oak, TX, and Greg Toney, and wife Melissa, of Rogersville; two grandchildren, Jonathan (Hylea) Toney and Sophia (Tristan) Webb; and three great-grandchildren.
Charles was a veteran of the Korean War and served from 1951-1953. He loved watching westerns and arguing with the TV during UT football games.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. until noon in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home in Morristown. A memorial service will follow at 12 noon in the same location. Interment will be immediately afterwards at Hamblen Memory Gardens.
Allen Funeral Home, of Morristown, is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.