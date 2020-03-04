MORRISTOWN — Thirty-five Walters State Community College students, including two from Hawkins County, were recently inducted into Kappa Beta Delta, the national honor society for business majors. Kappa Beta Delta encourages and recognizes scholarship among students of business, management and administration pursuing associate degrees. KBD also promotes personal and professional improvement and service. Membership in Kappa Beta Delta is lifelong and students now have access to scholarships and networking activities. KBD is administered by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. Pictured are Cortney Harris of Bulls Gap, Katelyn Carter of Church Hill and Dr. Amy Ross, Assistant Dean of Business and advisor to the WSCC chapter.
Latest News
- Camila Cabello marks 23rd birthday in Blackpool
- Nikki and Brie Bella 'terrified' of coronavirus during pregnancies
- Kim Kardashian West to meet with Trump to discuss criminal justice reform
- Britney Spears might get double dice tattoo removed
- Hawkins Co. Virtual Academy flourishing with 45 students
- Hawkins students compete in Regional 4-H Speaking Contests
- Two Hawkins students inducted into Kappa Beta Delta
- Breakfast fundraiser for Relay for Life
Most Popular
Articles
- KPD to conduct seatbelt, sobriety checkpoints
- Stanley Valley VFD may be “asked to vacate premise” if they stop operating as a community center
- What’s it like to be a leapling: David Clay Lawson
- THP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Hamblen County
- JAMMIN' WITH JAM: Afterschool program offers students opportunity to play, appreciate, traditional mountain music
- “We need recovery in this community:” After a year sober, 27-year old former addict shares her story as she faces federal prison
- New splashpad at Church Hill’s Derrick Park scheduled for June 6 completion
- Volunteer High School Senior Night
- Public invited to attend interviews for new RCS superintendent
- Portion of proceeds from TUAC event will benefit Friends and Neighbors
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.