Hawkins KBD inductees

MORRISTOWN — Thirty-five Walters State Community College students, including two from Hawkins County, were recently inducted into Kappa Beta Delta, the national honor society for business majors. Kappa Beta Delta encourages and recognizes scholarship among students of business, management and administration pursuing associate degrees. KBD also promotes personal and professional improvement and service. Membership in Kappa Beta Delta is lifelong and students now have access to scholarships and networking activities. KBD is administered by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. Pictured are Cortney Harris of Bulls Gap, Katelyn Carter of Church Hill and Dr. Amy Ross, Assistant Dean of Business and advisor to the WSCC chapter.

Tags