MARCH 13-15
SPRING REVIVAL: at Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church (in conjunction with Caney Creek Missionary Baptist Church), 803 Stanley Valley Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Steve McKinney and Rev. Dale Hughes to bring the message. Special music by both churches. Everyone welcome!
MARCH 13
JUBILEE SERVICE: at Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Bro. Michael Rochester will be preaching.
RECRUITMENT IN THE PARK: with UETHDA Head Start, at the Rogersville Municipal Park, Shelter 1, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Games and prizes available. Applications for the 2020-2021 year for children 3-4 years old as well as children with disabilities. For more information call your local UETHDA office.
MARCH 14
FULL BLOOM WOMEN’S SPRING GATHERING: at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Featuring Priceless Biblical Stories of Women of the Bible. Lunch will be served afterward. Call for more info at 423-235-9133 or text 423-754-0159.
ST. PATRICK’S DINNER CELEBRATION: hosted by St. Henry Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council. Menu includes hearty portion of corn beef and cabbage, meal includes salad, bread, drinks, and a dessert. Doors opening at 3 p.m. for take-out. Dine-in from 4-7 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, $6 for 5-10 years, and 4 and younger eat free. For take-out orders you may call in for pickup or stop in. For more information contact St. Henry Catholic Church at 423-272-6897 or call Bill Hewitt at 321-693-1548.
ENCHANTED PRINCESS TEA PARTY: at Occasions on the Square, 101 W. Main St., Rogersville, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for one adult and one child. Additional child is $15. Contact The Dance Barre at dancebarre13@yahoo.com or call 423-923-7077. Lunch provided, as well as a meet and greet with each princess, and a special performance from Queen Elsa. All proceeds go to the Dance Barre Competitive Team.
TRAIN EM UP: McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Rd., Church Hill, registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. A one-day seminar that will equip parents, grandparents, and guardians on how to train up and raise their children Gods way!
SURGOINSVILLE 10-MILER: Skelton Law Racing, at Surgoinsville Middle School, beginning at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC King & Queen Competition, RRCA TN State 10 Mile Championship. Visit www.RunTriCities.org. For more information contact Race Director, Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com .
MARCH 15
REVIVAL with Mike Lee, at Westview Baptist Church, 7 p.m. Pastor Rev. Dean Buell.
MARCH 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting, 3:30 p.m.
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING in the Meeting Room-Admin Bldg., 2:30 p.m. John Metz, Chairman. Immediately followed by The Public Buildings Committee. Rick Brewer, Chairman.
MARCH 17
USDA COMMODITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION at the Rogersville National Guard Armory, 208 Frontage Rd., Rogersville, from noon until 2 p.m. Food items and produce are first-come, first-serve while supplies last. You must have a light blue commodity card for pickup. To learn more call 423-246-6180 or www.UETHDA.org.
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
THREAD AND THIMBLE MONTHLY MEETING: at First Christian Church, 155 Parker Rd., Morristown, 10 a.m.
MARCH 19
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST at Price Public Community Center, biscuits and coffee at 6 a.m. Boe Beech will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 a.m.
MARCH 21
COUNTRY HAM SUPPER hosted by Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge & O.E.S. at the Lodge, 3:30 until 7 p.m. $10 a plate, eat in or carry out. Menu includes: country ham, green beans, slaw, mashed potatoes, biscuits, white and red eye gravy, drink and dessert. Carryout does not include a drink.
MARCH 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION will meet at 9 a.m.
MARCH 29
FIFTH SUNDAY NIGHT SINGING at Valley View Missionary Baptist Church, 3712 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill, 6 p.m.
MARCH 31
COVERED DISH AND MEETING, American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
APRIL 4
COUNTRY BREAKFAST at Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill, 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.
APRIL 5
SINGING with Cross Roads, Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, 7 p.m. Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
