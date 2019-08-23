ROGERSVILLE — Wanda Knox Jones, age 79, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nancy Reeves Knox.
Wanda was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church and spent 30 years as a dedicated employee of Dodge.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loved by many.
Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, J.R. "Jimmy" Jones; children, Jimmy Ray "J.J." (Amy and Jace) of Surgoinsville, Lisa Jones Lawson (Gerald) of Rogersville, Brittney Looney (Forrest) of Rogersville; sister, Helen K. Evans of Rogersville; brother, Stanley Knox (Geryl) of Rogersville; grandchildren, Braydon Haun, Maylee, and Tayen Looney; several nieces and nephews; uncle, Henry "Harmon" Knox; sisters-in-law, Ann Jones Stipes, Dorothy "Dot" Larson, and Connie Jones.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. The graveside service will follow in Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
