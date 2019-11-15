The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of any charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
November 7
Matthew Lee Thacker: 38, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with violation of registration law, driving on revoked license (3rd offense), violation of financial responsibility, violation of probation, and domestic assault, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.
Mary Esther Buttry: 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Michelle E. Lee: 37, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with forgery and theft of property over $1000, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
Kevin Michael Black: 24, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with theft of property over $1000, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Clinton J. Pearson: 30, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Vincent Tyler Matthews: 24, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on suspended and financial responsibility, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Robert Kenneth Greer: 48, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (criminal) and failure to appear (x2), Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Mark Anthony Cooper: 35, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (sessions), Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Brandon Curtis Morrison: 36, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with introduction contraband into penal facility, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
November 8
Tommy Kirk Albritton: 31, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, violation of probation (x3), Dep. M. Seals reported.
Rachel Jean Eaves: 31, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Michael John Lopez: 29, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, introduction in a penal institution, and attachment for child support, Cpl. Michael Godsey reported.
Brian Andrew Bailey: 36, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
November 9
Justin O’Neal Long: 37, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Sgt. Kenneth Ferguson reported.
William Darrell Morris: 61, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (sessions), Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
November 10
Steven Douglas Frank: 51, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with violation of probation (2nd) and evading arrest, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Dakota Ryan Hilton: 27, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
Bryan Keith Burch: 51, of Morristown, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving on revoked, and violation of implied consent, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
November 11
Kristi Renee Blizard: 44, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
Brandi Nicole Lawson: 36, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, due care, and resisting arrest, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
April Dawn Hernandez: 41, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit reported.
Brandi Leigh Gibson: 37, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
Brian Jason McLain: 42, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
