ROGERSVILLE — Throughout the region each fall since 1992, K-VA-T foods which operates both Food City and Superdollar stores, has conducted their annual Race Against Hunger campaign to raise funds for local non-profit hunger relief organizations.
The campaign offers grocery customers the opportunity to give toward “Race Against Hunger” during checkout.
Food City also enlist the help of Kelloggs and Keebler as sponsors, two of their vendors, which raises the amount contributed at cash registers in local stores.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region. Food City and Kellogg’s/Keebler are proud to be a part of the ‘Race Against Hunger,’” Steven Smith, Food City’s president and CEO, said.
Through this effort, $512,000 was raised with Of One Accord Ministry that operates food pantries in both Rogersville and Church Hill receiving $4,500 of that amount.
Sheldon Livesay, representing Of One Accord Ministry expressed the ministry’s sincere appreciation to Food City on behalf of all their recipients.
“Local hunger relief organizations like Of One Accord Ministry have to depend on help this time of year to meet the extra demands during the holidays,” Livesay said. “Of One Accord uses ‘Race Against Hunger’ funds to provide Christmas meals to some 1,300 families in Hawkins County. We are very grateful to both Food City and to each customer that donated during their grocery checkout.”
