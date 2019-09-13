September 14
BIKE SAFETY RODEO: Hancock Co. Middle School, ages 4-10, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. Bring your own bike. Helmet fitting, obstacle course, education station, bicycle safety checks, hydration station. FREE EVENT. For more information call Sonya Winkle at 423-733-2228.
September 15
SINGING: with Stone Mountain Band, at New Life Baptist Church, in Bean Station, at 11:00 a.m. Jimmie Hubbard, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
HOMECOMING: Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, on Clouds Creek Rd., Sunday School beginning at 10:00 a.m. and Worship beginning at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will follow. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jeremy Elkins and special singing by Carl Cuthrell.
September 20
HANCOCK CO FOOTBALL GAME: Hancock vs. Cloudland, at Hancock Co High School, starting at 7:30 p.m.
September 21
CARNIVAL, BEANS & BLUEGRASS: Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Vol. Fire Dept., 6594 Kyles Ford Road, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Ticket packages start at $3 for 10 games. Persons who re-buy ticket packages will be entered into a drawing for $100. To pre-order call Stephanie at 423-300-7365 or visit the departments facebook page. Soup Bean Supper beginning at 6:00 p.m. with beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, cole slaw, dessert and drink for $6. Music provided by The Pickup Band, The Hurds, and more.
CHRISTMAS FOR THE CHILDREN TOY BIKE RUN AND CRUISE-IN: Hosted by Of One Accord Ministry, at the Rogersville City Park, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
September 23
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSROOM COURSE: at Hancock Co. High School, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. To register go to https://twra.state.tn.us/HunterEdEventRe…/EventDetails.aspx…
September 28
LADIES MEETING AT TRENT VALLEY: Trent Valley Baptist Church, Sneedville, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
CLASS OF 1977 REUNION: at OverHome Memories (aka Jessie Royston building) just off HWY 31., AT 6:00 p.m. For more information call Pat Seal at 423-300-9145.
October 4
HANCOCK CO FOOTBALL GAME: Hancock vs. Jellico, at Hancock Co High School, starting at 7:30 p.m.
October 5-6
43rd ANNUAL MOUNTAIN MEMORIES FALL FESTIVAL: from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. No admission charge. Food and craft vendors. Come out and support the community. Fun for the whole family.
October 5
CLASS OF 1979 REUNION: at Overhome Memories, 248 Green Lawson Rd., Sneedville, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be catered at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Please RSVP Treva Wilder.
October 18
HANCOCK CO FOOTBALL GAME: Hancock vs. Cumberland Gap, at Hancock Co High School, starting at 7:30 p.m.
October 11-13
HERITAGE DAYS: Main St., Rogersville. Come and enjoy great food, live entertainment, inflatables for the kids, handmade crafts, and more. Fun for the whole family.
October 19-20
23rd HARVEST PRIDE FALL FESTIVAL: Main St., Bean Station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.