CHURCH HILL — This month, the Church Hill’s VFW Post 9754 will celebrate its “golden anniversary” of 50 years.
In a press release from the Kansas City, Mo. VFW headquarters, William “Doc” Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., congratulated all members of the Post saying, “I send my sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of VFW Post 9754 for their outstanding record of service to the community, veterans and to the nation over the past 50 years.”
The post was chartered on Sept. 23 of 1969, when the country was in the midst of the Vietnam War.
Though neither Commander James Vaughn or past Commander Darryl McPheron were part of the post when it was first chartered, there are several charter members who do frequent the post.
McPheron was far from celebratory at the time the post was chartered, as he was actually fighting in Vietnam at the time. He served 18 months in Vietnam during 1968 and 1969. Vaughn had just recently returned from serving in Vietnam when the post was chartered, as he served the entirety of 1966 there. When their military careers were finished, McPheron had served 21 years in the United States Air Force, and Vaughn had served 8 years in the United States Army.
The post currently has around 200 members, with most of them being Vietnam veterans. There is also one 99-year-old World War II veteran as well as a few Korean War veterans. However, anyone who meets the qualifications for VFW membership, which can be found here, https://www.vfw.org/eligibility, is welcome to join.
“We would welcome you with open arms,” McPheron said. “Come down, join this post and be a part of the community.”
“We’d like to have the younger generation, too — Iraq veterans, Afghanistan veterans,” Vaughn added.
“We’re in the community for the community”“We’re in this community for the community,” McPheron said. “We’re not just here for the veterans.”
This can be seen through the myriad events hosted by the Church Hill post.
Members of the Church Hill post partner with members of the Rogersville Post 9583 and Bulls Gap Post 9683 to perform flag ceremonies and burial details for local veterans who pass away. They also place flags on the graves of all local soldiers on Memorial Day. Last Memorial Day they placed around 800 flags.
“We don’t ask for anything to do these military funerals,” McPheron said. “It’s an honor for us to go out and bury a fallen comrade. If you want to make a donation to our post, that’s fine, but we don’t ask for anything.”
When a post member passes away, the member’s family is also presented with a leather-bound Bible in addition to a flag.
“Flowers might be gone in three or four days, but these Bibles will last forever and can be passed down from family member to family member,” Vaughn explained.
Members also care for local veterans who are confined to nursing homes by taking flags to them on Veterans Day and fruit baskets to them on Christmas.
The post hosts an annual children’s fishing tournament called the “Trout Rodeo,” which is coming up on Sept. 7 in Jaycee’s Park in Church Hill. The event is sponsored by the Church Hill post along with Buffalo Spring Fish Hatchery, CASVA Angus Farm and Food City.
The upstairs of the post contains a large auditorium that can seat 300 people. This space can be rented by anyone in the community looking to host a large gathering.
The post also contains a pub that is open from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, where members and guests alike are welcome.
They also care deeply about the welfare of local veterans and have information readily available for veterans who need mental health assistance.
“As a matter of fact, we have cards here that have crisis lines listed on them,” McPheron said. “If you need help, you can call. If you’re a veteran in dire need of help, and nobody else will help you, you come here, and we will help you. That’s what we’re all about.”
Scholarship opportunities through the VFWThe post also sponsors both the Voice of Democracy for local high schoolers and the Patriot’s Pen for local middle schoolers. Both are essay contests that give participants a chance to win scholarship money.
Both competitions begin on the local post level. Winners then have the opportunity to advance through a series of competitions to the national level.
According to the VFW website, which can be found at https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships, the national first-place winner of the Voice of Democracy “receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college, or vocational/technical school.” Other placing national competitors can win between $1,000-$16,000. The national first-place winner of the Patriot’s Pen competition wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. Each first-place state winner receives at least $500 and a chance to compete for more.
McPheron urged every local school to promote the scholarship.
Eyes on 75Vaughn also noted that, unfortunately, many VFW posts across the country are closing their doors due to lack of membership and funding.
Though members of the Church Hill post try to keep their costs low where they can, he explained that “there’s a lot of expenses to keep these posts operating.”
“It’s a struggle,” McPheron added. “It really is.”
Though the post earns some money from their pub, donations make up a large percentage of the funding that keeps them operational.
Regardless, both Vaughn and McPheron are visibly proud of the post and the work that the members have accomplished.
“I think it’s pretty doggone good, myself,” McPheron said of the post’s Golden Anniversary. “The next one will be 75, and I hope I’m around to see it.”
Members of the post will celebrate the milestone with a dinner on Sept. 21.
